Author Sharpe James’s New Book, "A ‘SHARPE’ VIEW," is a Stirring Account of How the Author Found Success and a Bright Future Through the Struggles He Endured
Recent release “A ‘SHARPE’ VIEW: From an outhouse to an overnight guest at the White House,” from Covenant Books author Sharpe James, is a captivating memoir that reveals how the author rose up from his humble beginnings to achieve greatness, despite political adversaries that tried to ruin his life and career at every turn.
Newark, NJ, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharpe James, a loving husband and father, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a former state senator of New Jersey, has completed his new book, “A ‘SHARPE’ VIEW: From an outhouse to an overnight guest at the White House”: a stunning and inspiring autobiographical story that follows the author as he overcame many of life’s most difficult challenges to make a name for himself by serving his community.
Beginning with his birth in Jacksonville, Florida, “A ‘SHARPE’ VIEW” takes readers on an incredible journey to witness the author's life, including his humble beginnings and the abuse he faced at the hands of his stepfather. After his mother relocated his family to Newark, New Jersey, James graduated from Panzer College with honors, which merged with Montclair University in New Jersey, where he received his bachelor’s degree, later earning a master’s degree from Springfield College and attending Washington State, Rutgers, and Colombia Universities. After serving sixteen years on the Newark, New Jersey, municipal council from 1970 to 1986, he became Newark’s longest-serving mayor from 1986 to 2006 and served as a New Jersey state senator from 1999 to 2008.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharpe James’s new book is a spellbinding true story that reveals the author’s fascinating life, and how he managed to pull himself up from a difficult upbringing that would forever shape his future and outlook on the world.
Through his writings that detail his many years as a dedicated public servant, James hopes to connect with readers who find themselves in a similar position as he once was, and encourage them to never give up, for, through perseverance and determination, anything can be possible.
Readers can purchase “A ‘SHARPE’ VIEW: From an outhouse to an overnight guest at the White House” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Beginning with his birth in Jacksonville, Florida, “A ‘SHARPE’ VIEW” takes readers on an incredible journey to witness the author's life, including his humble beginnings and the abuse he faced at the hands of his stepfather. After his mother relocated his family to Newark, New Jersey, James graduated from Panzer College with honors, which merged with Montclair University in New Jersey, where he received his bachelor’s degree, later earning a master’s degree from Springfield College and attending Washington State, Rutgers, and Colombia Universities. After serving sixteen years on the Newark, New Jersey, municipal council from 1970 to 1986, he became Newark’s longest-serving mayor from 1986 to 2006 and served as a New Jersey state senator from 1999 to 2008.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharpe James’s new book is a spellbinding true story that reveals the author’s fascinating life, and how he managed to pull himself up from a difficult upbringing that would forever shape his future and outlook on the world.
Through his writings that detail his many years as a dedicated public servant, James hopes to connect with readers who find themselves in a similar position as he once was, and encourage them to never give up, for, through perseverance and determination, anything can be possible.
Readers can purchase “A ‘SHARPE’ VIEW: From an outhouse to an overnight guest at the White House” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories