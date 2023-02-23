Author Daniel Montvydas’s New Book, "Pawns in the Game," is a Historical Fiction Novel Set in Mid to Late-Twentieth-Century Philadelphia, Following an Immigrant’s Life
Recent release “Pawns in the Game,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Montvydas, follows the life, from birth till death, of a boy named Donnie McCullough, an Irish American who immigrated from Ireland in the 1940s and ended up losing both of his parents in a very tragic manner.
Philadelphia, PA, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Montvydas, a two-time self-published author, has completed his new book, “Pawns in the Game”: a gripping and potent historical fiction novel that follows the tumultuous life of Donnie McCullough.
After a family friend adopted him and his younger two siblings, their new stepfather turns out to be the head of one of the Sicilian crime families out of Eastern Philadelphia. Donnie grows up to admire his new father figure and goes to great lengths to please him and everyone under him, while also serving his country in Vietnam and eventually marrying and having a child before his life takes a sudden, egregious turn and things go south not only for him but for all the families in Philadelphia.
Author Daniel Montvydas is currently enlisted in the United States military as a U.S. Marine. He has been writing since his sophomore year of high school, inspired by his teachers, parents, family, and friends, as well as my many extracurricular activities, past, present, and future.
Montvydas writes, “He smokes and drinks and smokes and drinks. He shakes his cup and pops the lid open, seeing a small amount of coffee remaining at the bottom. He peers around the shop conspiratorially, looking to see if anyone is watching him. Seeing no one, he reaches into his patchy jacket pocket and pulls out a stainless steel flask and pours out whiskey into his cup, pulling it away after a few seconds. He puts the lid back on the cup and takes a sip, feeling the burn of the whiskey and the bitterness of the coffee engulf in his mouth and in his stomach. He finishes the cup, throws it out, and leaves the shop, heading back to his lonely apartment after calming his nerves. As he’s walking down the street, he suddenly and fearfully feels his hairs stick up on the back of his neck.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Daniel Montvydas’s intriguing tale takes readers back in time to discover how Donnie’s journey unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Pawns in the Game” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
