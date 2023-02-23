Author Daniel Montvydas’s New Book, "Pawns in the Game," is a Historical Fiction Novel Set in Mid to Late-Twentieth-Century Philadelphia, Following an Immigrant’s Life

Recent release “Pawns in the Game,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Montvydas, follows the life, from birth till death, of a boy named Donnie McCullough, an Irish American who immigrated from Ireland in the 1940s and ended up losing both of his parents in a very tragic manner.