Jeremy Hutchinson, J.D.’s Book, "The Ghost of Bald Head Island," is a Reunion That Starts Fun Until a Murder Takes Place, Throwing Suspicion and Doubt Over the Weekend
Recent release “The Ghost of Bald Head Island,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeremy Hutchinson, J.D., is a tale of a friendly reunion, celebrated over a long buried secret that is coming back to the surface.
Little Rock, AR, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeremy Hutchinson, J.D., a former deputy prosecuting attorney, partner in a successful law firm, and father, has completed his new book, “The Ghost of Bald Head Island”: a gripping story that follows six old college friends, uniting during the island’s annual Pirate Invasion Festival, where the peace of their friendship is endangered by one man’s threat to expose a long buried secret that could harm each of them, and then that man winds up dead.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeremy Hutchinson, J.D.’s thrilling tale follows the friends as they are investigated and incriminated in his sudden death, they are aided by a local small town defense lawyer who wants to work with them to clear their names and help uncover the truth, a truth that led to the six-year-old secret they’ve all been desperately trying to keep.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Ghost of Bald Head Island” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
