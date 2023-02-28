LiquidSpace Publishes Second Issue of The Hybrid Workplace Index, Providing Data-Driven Insights Into Employee Flexible Office Use, Preference and Spend
San Mateo, CA, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Global on-demand flexible office marketplace, LiquidSpace, publishes second issue of The Hybrid Workplace Index, providing data-driven insights into employee flexible office usage and workplace location, preference, and spend.
LiquidSpace, the global on-demand office marketplace and hybrid workplace management platform, has released its second report on aggregated, anonymized and analyzed flexible office transactions made through its marketplace. Surfacing insights into the behaviors of individuals and companies who have embraced workplace flexibility and choice.
The Hybrid Workplace Indices offer a view into real-time employee engagement and spend within the flexible office dimension of behaviors and emerging trends in the Hybrid Workplace market.
In addition, this quarter's report provides two supplementary data drill downs to explore the shift in work from the Central Business District to Suburb and a look into hybrid activity by day of the week.
The key findings from Q4 2022 show that employee engagement continues to rise with the desire for in-person collaboration the key driver, flexible office costs grew reflecting the shift in business demand away from traditional leasing, and the norming of a hybrid work week as flexible office activity continues to strengthen mid-week.
“In a TEDx talk in 2016 we speculated that the commercial office industry may have reached a historic tipping point. We called it ‘Peak Office’ and hypothesized that commercial incentives and environmental imperatives would combine to force a rethink of how we build and use commercial office space, with a secular move toward flexibility, employee choice, and greater efficiency,” said Mark Gilbreath, CEO & Founder, LiquidSpace.
“Six years and an unimaginable global pandemic later, this prediction now rings true. This quarter's Hybrid Workplace Index shows more evidence of employees embracing flexibility and a rebalancing of how, where and when professionals work in office environments.
“We've said it before, but it's clear that the future of work is hybrid. Examining all three of our indices and this quarter’s drill downs, it’s evident that change is the constant. What we do know for sure is that collaboration remains a powerful draw. Employees are demonstrating their desire to gather, and this activity is growing increasingly distributed.”
To download the report in full, visit: blog.liquidspace.com/news-stream/hybrid-workplace-index-q4-2022
About LiquidSpace
LiquidSpace is the trusted and agnostic on-demand flexible office marketplace and hybrid workplace management platform.
LiquidSpace helps companies seeking to reorient their thinking about work and the workplace, starting with consideration of their employees. Simply put, we’re in the happy people business. We’re enabling people to work in better, more productive spaces, which supports a healthier planet.
Our global marketplace of flexible office space combined with our hybrid workplace management platform provides companies with an end-to-end, enterprise-grade Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to manage remote or distributed workplace strategies all in one place.
The world of work is now infinite. It’s people untethered, workplace without boundaries, productivity and collaboration unimpeded by space and convention. It's more than the rise of the hybrid workplace. It's the dawn of a new era. Let’s seize it.
Visit liquidspace.com for more information.
Contact
Rachael Evans
+1 (855) 254-7843
liquidspace.com/
