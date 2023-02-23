Lexie Scriber’s New Book, "1,2,3… It's Mr. Lee!" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About a Beloved Substitute Teacher with a True Passion for Education
Recent release “1,2,3… It's Mr. Lee!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lexie Scriber, is an adorable children’s book about a classroom being surprised with their favorite substitute teacher, Mr. Lee. He takes the students on a lively journey of learning, and they discover that school isn’t so bad when Mr. Lee is there.
Minden, LA, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lexie Scriber, a talented author with a gift for writing children’s stories, has completed her new book, “1,2,3… It's Mr. Lee!”: a charming and delightful tale about how an engaging teacher can change everything.
“Mr. Lee is the substitute teacher that every student wants in school,” says author Lexie Scriber. “He is full of excitement and always wants to make learning fun. From ABCs to colors, Mr. Lee will show creative ways for students to learn new things.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lexie Scriber’s uplifting tale begins as the students realize their teacher is sick, and they wonder who their substitute teacher could be. Suddenly they hear “1, 2, 3… It’s Mr. Lee,” and the children are overjoyed. Mr. Lee is their favorite substitute teacher, and he makes learning fun!
Mr. Lee comes up with enjoyable activities for each of his lessons. In math, he gets the students to all line up with numbers of their own to help them grasp counting. He provides pictures that represent colors so that the kids can learn all the colors of the rainbow. Snack time becomes a lesson as well when the students realize that the name of each food correlates with letters of the alphabet. Lastly, story time turns into craft time as they end their day making paper crowns. Because of Mr. Lee, the children learn that with the right teacher, learning is a breeze.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “1,2,3… It's Mr. Lee!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
