Lexie Scriber’s New Book, "1,2,3… It's Mr. Lee!" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About a Beloved Substitute Teacher with a True Passion for Education

Recent release “1,2,3… It's Mr. Lee!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lexie Scriber, is an adorable children’s book about a classroom being surprised with their favorite substitute teacher, Mr. Lee. He takes the students on a lively journey of learning, and they discover that school isn’t so bad when Mr. Lee is there.