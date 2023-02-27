Author G.G. Miraglia’s New Book, "The Glass Tower," is a Thrilling Tale That Explores What the Life of a Young Man Growing Up in a Mafia Family Can be Like

Recent release “The Glass Tower,” from Newman Springs Publishing author G.G. Miraglia, is a stirring tale inspired by true events that recounts the author's experiences after being forced to join the mafia through pressure from his family. As Miraglia writes of sinking deeper into a world of crime, the chances for escape become slimmer as he becomes another addition to the family business.