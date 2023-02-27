Author G.G. Miraglia’s New Book, "The Glass Tower," is a Thrilling Tale That Explores What the Life of a Young Man Growing Up in a Mafia Family Can be Like
Recent release “The Glass Tower,” from Newman Springs Publishing author G.G. Miraglia, is a stirring tale inspired by true events that recounts the author's experiences after being forced to join the mafia through pressure from his family. As Miraglia writes of sinking deeper into a world of crime, the chances for escape become slimmer as he becomes another addition to the family business.
Ellenton, FL, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- G.G. Miraglia, who resides on Florida’s west coast, has completed his new book, “The Glass Tower”: a gripping memoir that recounts the author’s story as he is entangled in the mafia and a life of crime that forever shapes his future.
Growing up in a lower-middle-class mob family, G.G., or Greg, has been conscripted by his father to join the family business, and given no alternatives. After taking his first few steps into this underground world, Greg becomes consumed by a dangerous criminal enterprise along with childhood friends and family members as they control one of the most powerful and dangerous groups in all of New York City.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, G.G. Miraglia’s thrilling tale follows Greg as he is raised in this union with deceit, fear, and no way out. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, readers will find themselves spellbound as the author finds himself torn between his family’s wishes for him, and his desire to be more than what the mob has turned him into.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Glass Tower” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Growing up in a lower-middle-class mob family, G.G., or Greg, has been conscripted by his father to join the family business, and given no alternatives. After taking his first few steps into this underground world, Greg becomes consumed by a dangerous criminal enterprise along with childhood friends and family members as they control one of the most powerful and dangerous groups in all of New York City.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, G.G. Miraglia’s thrilling tale follows Greg as he is raised in this union with deceit, fear, and no way out. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, readers will find themselves spellbound as the author finds himself torn between his family’s wishes for him, and his desire to be more than what the mob has turned him into.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Glass Tower” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories