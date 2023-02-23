Samantha Wilson’s New Book, "The Girl Who Was Abused," is a Powerful Tale of a Young Girl Who is Abused Over Time by the One Person Who Should be Protecting Her
Milwaukee, WI, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Samantha Wilson, who loves cats, listening to music, gymnastics, dancing, martial arts, and swimming, has completed her most recent book, “The Girl Who Was Abused”: a stirring tale of a young girl named Amanda who faces constant mistreatment and emotional abuse from her mother.
“Even though you’re a child are you supposed to let others harm you? Does it give grown-ups the right to bully a kid? Adults can lie too,” writes Wilson. “Defending the enemy is wrong because the antagonist is incorrect to pick on someone. Letting others pick at you will make them realize you’re a poltroon. Going against a child victim is wrong. Those liars you listen to will laugh at you behind your back thinking you are a wooden head. When you take sides with the person who is unethical you’re just as much of a birdbrain as him/her/them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Samantha Wilson’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Amanda seeks to be free of her abuse and learns the difficult truth that even those meant to love her can do her wrong.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Girl Who Was Abused” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
