Timothy V. Tousey’s New Book, "Greed: A True Story of Malice and Murder," Follows Two Lawyers Who Would Stop at Nothing to Get Their Hands on a Wealthy Family's Estate
Madison, WI, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Timothy V. Tousey, who earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Wisconsin at Platteville, and currently resides in Madison, Wisconsin, with his wife, two dogs, and cat, has completed his most recent book, “Greed: A True Story of Malice and Murder”: a captivating and factual story that centers around the murders and deceptions used to destroy the lives of a mother and daughter and tear their fortunes away from them.
“It was called the crime of the decade. Newspapers from across the country told of the mysterious death of the wealthy and eccentric Margretta Todd in 1905. In her younger years, Margretta had been the mistress of Napoleon III in Paris and was a favorite in the emperor's court. Later, she built an upscale apartment building in Manhattan at 29 W. Twenty-Sixth Street called the Von-Hoffmann Arms. The building still stands there today. Following Margretta's death, it would become the backdrop for deception and legal battles,” writes Tousey.
“Margretta's daughter, Rosalie, married the wealthy Frank Tousey, who owned one of the largest publishing companies in the country. They lived a charmed life until Frank's untimely death in 1902, which left Rosalie on her own for the first time in her life.
“The ensuing years would be filled with unscrupulous men plotting to control the estates of both mother and daughter. Two adversarial lawyers, Ingersoll Lockwood and George Hastings, would stop at nothing, including murder, in order to get their hands on the Todd and Tousey estates. One man succeeded.”
Published by Fulton Books, Timothy V. Tousey’s book will bring to life a fascinating crime scandal from American history that is even stranger, and more riveting than fiction could ever promise to be. As Tousey takes readers through the infamous murders, he detangles a twisted web of lies in order to reveal the truth and discover just how all of this could have occurred.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Greed: A True Story of Malice and Murder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
