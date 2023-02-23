Donna Mills’s New Book, "God Chose Me," is a Recovering Addict’s Inspirational Life Story Describing How She Was Called to Faith and Overcame Her Adversities
Louisville, KY, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Donna Mills, a gifted writer who was compelled by the Holy Spirit to share her story, has completed her most recent book, “God Chose Me”: an encouraging and gripping autobiography about the author’s relationship with God.
“The journey to finding God is different for every one of us,” says author Donna Mills. “It doesn’t matter who you call God. He calls on us to serve, to love unconditionally. I am a survivor because God chose me to be. I learned to find peace in the storm. My journey does not look like yours, yet when I was willing to stand still, I could find peace because God found me right where I was.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donna Mills’s book recounts her life starting from her earliest memories. Mills grew up a child of divorce with disabled siblings and a family living off of welfare. This background coupled with incessant abuse from her parents led to her becoming a very troubled teen. Mills thought she possibly had an out when she became pregnant and got married at eighteen, but she turned to alcohol to cope with her failing marriage and quickly became addicted.
Donna Mills started to feel hopeful when she began routinely going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. She had previously believed that God wanted nothing to do with her, but through cultivating a relationship with God she learned that was not the case. He had a plan for her. Mills’s book, “God Chose Me,” is part of said plan, and her story has inspired many people in her life. She now shares her story of resilience with a wider audience. Mills says, “I have done my work well if my story saves one person from the darkness and hopelessness of abuse, violence, fear, shame, defeat, or addiction.”
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “God Chose Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
