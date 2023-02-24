Ron Williams’s New Book, "The Truth About Truth," is a Profound Exploration of How the Truth Saves and Helps to Bring One Closer to God and His Heavenly Kingdom
Gablewoods, CA, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ron Williams, who has worked as a commercial airline pilot for over thirty years and has lived and worked in Nigeria for the past fourteen years, has completed his most recent book, “The Truth about Truth: A Deeper Insight into the Relationship between God and the Truth”: a thought-provoking discussion that reveals how the truth can lead one to discovering salvation through the kingdom of God.
“‘The Truth about the Truth’ gives a deeper insight into the biblical relationship between God and the truth,” writes Williams. “That speaking, the truth portrays the choice to walk in the Lord and thereby the Holy Spirit through you. Only through the demonstrative act of living in truth can a Christian empower his/herself to disarm the kingdom of darkness, thereby preparing oneself for spiritual warfare through prayer. Conversely, the word of a lying tongue opens doorways, granting legal access by the kingdom of darkness. It is a stumbling block to destruction and poison to those who believe it. To speak either the truth or to lie are both choices and speak to a person’s character. There is no gray area, but only that which illustrates the path a person chooses to live.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ron Williams’s book is an enthralling read that will reveal to readers how the truth can be used to set them free, but how persuasive lies and deception are within society. Through his writings, Williams aims to help people discover God’s truth, and provide the tools necessary to walk the path of the Lord and His divine will.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Truth about Truth: A Deeper Insight into the Relationship between God and the Truth” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
