Rebeckah Hassam’s New Book, "Fallen Petals," is One Woman’s Inspirational Journey to Reclaim Her Life After Escaping a Dismal Childhood Filled with Abuse
New York, NY, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rebeckah Hassam, an established writer with a passion for poetry, has completed her most recent book, “Fallen Petals”: a gripping and moving novel about a young woman named Rose who must learn to trust again following a “Cinderella-like” childhood.
“This has been a book that has taken me many years to complete,” says Hassam. “However, I am a big believer that God’s timing is much greater than my own. In this novel, I take real moments from my life and weave them together with my own fiction. As I say—it is truth, disguised in fiction.
“This isn’t an autobiography; however, those who know me will recognize aspects from Rose’s life and my own. My desire is that you prepare your heart to be touched by Rose’s journey. Many of her pain points are my own. As well as what brings her peace and happiness are also my own.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rebeckah Hassam’s book tells the story of Rose, a young woman who escapes her horrible home life. Grappling with the long-term trauma of an abusive childhood, she has lost all hope. She miraculously turns over a new leaf, however, as the love of a new family helps her build confidence.
The discovery of her real family teaches Rose to be able to trust again and slowly start to leave the hurt of her childhood behind. In her remarkable healing journey, Rose develops a strong faith that she never knew she needed. “Fallen Petals” is an inspiring novel loosely based on true events that challenges readers to never give up hope.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Fallen Petals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
