Darren Lincoln and Jennifer Lincoln’s New Book, "Big Tech Bias," Reveals How the World's Largest Tech Companies Often Hold Political Biases Against Conservative Views
Port St. Lucie, FL, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Darren Lincoln, a U.S. publisher of magazines and websites for over twenty years and the CEO and president of DJ Lincoln Enterprises Inc., and Jennifer Lincoln have completed their most recent book, “Big Tech Bias: A step-by-step biography of the most exhilarating case filed in federal court of our time against the biggest tech company in the world!”: an eye-opening work that recounts how the author’s business was censored on one of the largest online search engines because of the author’s conservative views.
“This is an intriguing story of how one of the United States’ foregone publishing company was denied honest access for indexing to one of the largest search engines in the world,” writes Darren. “My company was blacklisted because of my conservative view based upon their political bias. This eventually turns into a lawsuit, for which sets the precedent for future complaints against an internet goliath machine that leverages their power to squash any website that does not have the same political views.
“The results turn into a cliff-hanger in US Federal Court for which I hired the most powerful US attorneys and makes a complaint regarding racketeering and how one-sided the largest search engine results really are. It is a week-by-week diary of the events that take place over a four-year period of dismay when going up against the best attorneys they have to offer. The twist and turns are a bone-chilling, case-by-case true story to see who comes out on top. This book might change the way you think about Big Brother and how they can manipulate elections and can totally control winners and losers on the net.”
Published by Fulton Books, Darren Lincoln and Jennifer Lincoln’s book explores the ongoing issue with censorship at the hands of big tech companies, and their different underlying biases that often skew against conservatism. Through sharing their story, Darren and Jennifer challenge readers to think critically about the companies that they interact and share personal information with and remain vigilant of the ways in which big tech can wield their vast information in any way they see fit.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Big Tech Bias: A step-by-step biography of the most exhilarating case filed in federal court of our time against the biggest tech company in the world!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This is an intriguing story of how one of the United States’ foregone publishing company was denied honest access for indexing to one of the largest search engines in the world,” writes Darren. “My company was blacklisted because of my conservative view based upon their political bias. This eventually turns into a lawsuit, for which sets the precedent for future complaints against an internet goliath machine that leverages their power to squash any website that does not have the same political views.
“The results turn into a cliff-hanger in US Federal Court for which I hired the most powerful US attorneys and makes a complaint regarding racketeering and how one-sided the largest search engine results really are. It is a week-by-week diary of the events that take place over a four-year period of dismay when going up against the best attorneys they have to offer. The twist and turns are a bone-chilling, case-by-case true story to see who comes out on top. This book might change the way you think about Big Brother and how they can manipulate elections and can totally control winners and losers on the net.”
Published by Fulton Books, Darren Lincoln and Jennifer Lincoln’s book explores the ongoing issue with censorship at the hands of big tech companies, and their different underlying biases that often skew against conservatism. Through sharing their story, Darren and Jennifer challenge readers to think critically about the companies that they interact and share personal information with and remain vigilant of the ways in which big tech can wield their vast information in any way they see fit.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Big Tech Bias: A step-by-step biography of the most exhilarating case filed in federal court of our time against the biggest tech company in the world!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories