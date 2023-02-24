Diversion Lily’s New Book, "Domestic Lilac," Follows a Young Girl Who Uncovers Memories of Past Traumas and Dark Family Secrets as She Works to Overcome Life's Obstacles
New York, NY, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Diversion Lily, a loving wife and proud grandmother who enjoys writing, spending time with family, watching movies, and meeting new people, has completed her most recent book, “Domestic Lilac”: a gripping story of a young woman who is sent away by her mother to live with her grandparents, who do their best to make Lilac forget the abuse and trauma she faces under their care.
“‘The Saga of Diversion Lily featuring Domestic Lilac’ is a psychological suspense-thriller that will take you to the edge of your seat,” writes Lily. “Lilac was unwittingly pawned by her drug-addicted mother to her grandparents in California. Will her mother, Jacky, ever learn that her daughter was hypnotized by her grandmother to hide the fact that she was sexually assaulted by a relative? After months of being in a coma as an artist, Lilac awakens.
“The domestic way of life is here to stay! Even if she has all the money, fame, and beauty in the world, she seems to run into domestic and psychological abuse on a regular basis. In the process, it begins to dispel the hypnotherapy and awakens the buried family demons.”
Published by Fulton Books, Diversion Lily’s book is partly inspired by traumatic events faced by the author when she was nineteen, which left her with emotional and physical scars for years after. Now owning her experiences and taking control of her own narrative, Lily shares her story through the journey of Lilac in order to connect with readers who have faced similar violations at the hands of another in the hopes of letting them know they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Domestic Lilac” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘The Saga of Diversion Lily featuring Domestic Lilac’ is a psychological suspense-thriller that will take you to the edge of your seat,” writes Lily. “Lilac was unwittingly pawned by her drug-addicted mother to her grandparents in California. Will her mother, Jacky, ever learn that her daughter was hypnotized by her grandmother to hide the fact that she was sexually assaulted by a relative? After months of being in a coma as an artist, Lilac awakens.
“The domestic way of life is here to stay! Even if she has all the money, fame, and beauty in the world, she seems to run into domestic and psychological abuse on a regular basis. In the process, it begins to dispel the hypnotherapy and awakens the buried family demons.”
Published by Fulton Books, Diversion Lily’s book is partly inspired by traumatic events faced by the author when she was nineteen, which left her with emotional and physical scars for years after. Now owning her experiences and taking control of her own narrative, Lily shares her story through the journey of Lilac in order to connect with readers who have faced similar violations at the hands of another in the hopes of letting them know they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Domestic Lilac” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories