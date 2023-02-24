"A Dog In Time" is a Delightful Adventure Written by 13 Year Old Author, Genevieve Noelle. Traverse Through Time with Three Lovable Dogs on a Grand, Heroic Adventure.
“A Dog In Time” from Christian Faith Publishing author Genevieve Noelle; an entertaining juvenile fiction inspiring the next generation of kids to read with a journey across time for three lovable dogs and a band of dangerous strays.
New York, NY, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Dog In Time”: a delightfully unique adventure. “A Dog In Time” is the creation of published author Genevieve Noelle, a 13 year old teenager who went from reluctant reader to passionate published author. From Genevieve Noelle to you, “Dream big and never give up!”
Genevieve Noelle shares, “Rover, Butch, and Rick are just normal Jamestown, Ohio dogs until they learn of the time machine that their owner has been building for the US government! They accidentally stumble into the time machine when they confront a thieving, murderous, band of dogs who call themselves the Stray Crew. The dogs chase one another through time as they each attempt to return home with possession of a powerful weapon called the Power Saber. Along the way, they find new friends and adventure around every corner in these new (to them) timelines. They encounter pirates, hunters, dinosaurs, and knights all while chasing the Stray Crew!
“Will they make it back to their worried owner and return the time machine (and themselves) home safely? Will they be able to band together with their new allies to save the world? And in all their adventures, a treasured friend might leave them…twice!
“A Dog in Time is a story about friendship, family, forgiveness, and the power of love! (Not the mushy kind. Okay, well, maybe some of that.) It’s the first book in a planned three-part series full of character, adventure, and humor!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Genevieve Noelle’s new book features engaging illustrations crafted by Kyle McKinley.
Genevieve Noelle’s creativity and passion for world-building is on display within the pages of the first installment to her planned trilogy.
Consumers can purchase “A Dog In Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Dog In Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Genevieve Noelle shares, “Rover, Butch, and Rick are just normal Jamestown, Ohio dogs until they learn of the time machine that their owner has been building for the US government! They accidentally stumble into the time machine when they confront a thieving, murderous, band of dogs who call themselves the Stray Crew. The dogs chase one another through time as they each attempt to return home with possession of a powerful weapon called the Power Saber. Along the way, they find new friends and adventure around every corner in these new (to them) timelines. They encounter pirates, hunters, dinosaurs, and knights all while chasing the Stray Crew!
“Will they make it back to their worried owner and return the time machine (and themselves) home safely? Will they be able to band together with their new allies to save the world? And in all their adventures, a treasured friend might leave them…twice!
“A Dog in Time is a story about friendship, family, forgiveness, and the power of love! (Not the mushy kind. Okay, well, maybe some of that.) It’s the first book in a planned three-part series full of character, adventure, and humor!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Genevieve Noelle’s new book features engaging illustrations crafted by Kyle McKinley.
Genevieve Noelle’s creativity and passion for world-building is on display within the pages of the first installment to her planned trilogy.
Consumers can purchase “A Dog In Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Dog In Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories