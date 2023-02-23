Lindsey Cortese’s Newly Released "I’m so Extra" is a Helpful Narrative That Aids Young Readers in Learning About Life with Down Syndrome
“I’m So Extra,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lindsey Cortese, is an uplifting and easy-to-read story that explores the many things people have in common, even amongst the differences that make one unique.
Boise City, OK, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I’m So Extra”: an educational opportunity that aids parents and educators in helping young readers learn about Down Syndrome. “I’m So Extra” is the creation of published author Lindsey Cortese, a proud mother of five with a passion for helping others.
Cortese shares, “I’m So Extra helps introduce Down syndrome, also known as trisomy 21, in an age-appropriate interactive format helping children ask questions and better relate and understand the syndrome. This book explains that even though we all have many differences, we are alike in many ways as well, and God has a special plan for each of us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lindsey Cortese’s new book encourages discussion and acceptance as similarities and differences are explored.
Cortese shares in hopes of raising awareness for readers of all ages and backgrounds on the beauty in one’s differences.
Consumers can purchase “I’m So Extra” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’m So Extra,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
