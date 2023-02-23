Dean Robertson’s Newly Released "Sex Was God’s Idea" is an Eye-Opening Examination of Key Scripture Related to Marriage and Sex
“Sex Was God’s Idea: An Honest Look at Biblical Sexuality And the Rightful Role of Women,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dean Robertson, is an articulate study of an often disputed component of God’s teachings that will challenge readers in their long-held beliefs.
New York, NY, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sex Was God’s Idea: An Honest Look at Biblical Sexuality And the Rightful Role of Women”: a scholarly study of biblical teachings. “Sex Was God’s Idea: An Honest Look at Biblical Sexuality And the Rightful Role of Women” is the creation of published author Dean Robertson, a retired evangelical minister. Robertson has spent his entire adult life in Christian ministry in various capacities, including senior pastor, church planter, mission director, evangelist, denominational superintendent, and keynote convention speaker. He is also a studious biblical scholar. He has a master’s degree in intercultural studies, and his international ministry has taken him to many areas of the world.
Father Bernard Hemmingsworth-retired, World Wide Anglican Communion shares, “Heretic: a person who differs in opinion from established religious dogma.
“Well, this is clearly a convincing look at a subject that, ‘differs in opinion from established religious dogma.’
“Lust, marriage, sex, prostitution, concubines, a wondering eye, sin, fornication, church history, and other, previously, ‘lustful’ taboo topics are bravely and carefully exposed in the light of Bible passages.
“This timely work is a scriptural look at long held Christian doctrine that makes good sense. It will stretch your mind and may well bring peace to other wise troubled and tormented souls. It is backed point by point by considerable scriptures without stretching it and it may well leave you saying: ‘I have always suspected that.’
“The author lays out clear repeated biblical evidence after clear repeated biblical evidence that the Christian world has rarely had the courage to look at and still not ‘throw the baby out with the bath water,’ on this topic.
“Dive into this well presented book and you may well be the recipient of the author’s desire to ‘set men and women free from guilt and bondage’ concerning sex and marriage.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dean Robertson’s new book is a thorough and articulate treatise that empowers and encourages critical thinking.
A recent review states, “A must-read book for all Christians who may have difficulty with reconciling evangelical teaching in regard to sexuality and their own intuition and instincts. The author artfully synchronizes scripture, church history, cultural diversity, Hebrew and Greek word meanings and human instinct, enabling a Christian man or woman to safely question their beliefs regarding sexuality. The author also accurately articulates the rightful role of women in society, in the family, and in the church, which may come as a surprise to many evangelicals. A highly interesting and informational book.”
Consumers can purchase “Sex Was God’s Idea: An Honest Look at Biblical Sexuality And the Rightful Role of Women” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sex Was God’s Idea: An Honest Look at Biblical Sexuality And the Rightful Role of Women,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
