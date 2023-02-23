Dr. Tania Wiseman’s Newly Released "Treasures and Truths" is an Inspiring Exploration of Key Lessons Found Within Scripture and How to Apply It to One’s Life
“Treasures and Truths,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Tania Wiseman, provides readers with a reassuring and encouraging message of the rejuvenation of faith and comfort that can be found within God’s word.
Seymour, IN, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Treasures and Truths”: an engaging discussion of key information waiting within the Word. “Treasures and Truths” is the creation of published author Dr. Tania Wiseman, an evangelist and writer of numerous published poems and Christian articles in various magazines. Dr. Wiseman was the founder of Faith in Flight jail ministry and Bible ministry and was the guest speaker and teacher. She was a graduate of Seymour High School, a graduate of missionary ministries from the Kings Cross Victory Bible College with a doctorate degree, ordained/licensed by the First Church of the Gospel Ministry, and ordained/licensed by Universal Ministries. She was also a graduate of Berean Bible College and American Association of Christian Counselors Institute for biblical counseling and discipleship with courses online. Dr. Wiseman volunteered as an assistant chaplain for Southern Indiana Hospice, volunteered for chaplain at Seymour Schneck Hospital.
Dr. Wiseman shares, “'Treasures and Truths' is a book written to help guide the reader into a closer depth and deeper understanding on the treasures that the Word holds on many topics that it covers and the truths instilled within many mysteries it possesses, a simple down-to-earth book to fully understand the meanings enclosed within, each chapter revealing treasures to hold on to and follow in daily life, and truths to apply to everyday life and in all situations.
“'Treasures and Truths' brings forth a book to use as a reference and to use as a guide in your personal life. Inside, the reader finds out things as how to rest in the Lord, coming into agreement, who is the roaring lion, to name just a few of the intriguing treasures and truths spoken of and taught, enticing the reader to step into a newer and higher walk in life and hold the Master’s hand as the world around offers nothing. This book takes you into a step-by-step process and explains how to apply what you learn and know. It teaches some things the reader may not have known or understand as clearly as before. It is filled with vital information you cannot afford not to know and how to use it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Tania Wiseman’s new book provides a six-part discussion that examines key themes and lessons of faith.
Dr. Wiseman shares in hopes of encouraging others in their pursuit of personal and spiritual development as they apply the powerful lessons within to their own journey.
Consumers can purchase “Treasures and Truths” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Treasures and Truths,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
