F. E. Greene Jr.’s Newly Released "Sermons on the Mountain" is an Engaging Collection of Personal Testimonies Regarding God’s Hand Upon One Man’s Life
“Sermons on the Mountain,” from Christian Faith Publishing author F. E. Greene Jr., is an inspiring selection of brief but impactful messages of faith from an average man’s experiences in spreading the word of God.
Columbia, SC, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sermons on the Mountain”: a thoughtful message of connection and faith in God. “Sermons on the Mountain” is the creation of published author F. E. Greene Jr.
Greene shares, “Sermons on the Mountain is a testimony profile of one man’s life as he journeys through this world of sin! He revealed a series of testimonies and sermonettes that he called Sermons on the Mountain.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, F. E. Greene Jr.’s new book will encourage readers of any background to seek out and nurture a relationship with God.
Greene shares in hopes of offering a helping hand to anyone on the path to spiritual and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “Sermons on the Mountain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sermons on the Mountain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
