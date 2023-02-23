Rev. Dr. A. Louise Bonaparte’s Newly Released "The Forbidden Platform: Women in Ministry" is a Compelling Discussion of Female Leadership
“The Forbidden Platform: Women in Ministry,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. A. Louise Bonaparte, is a powerful message of encouragement to any woman who feels drawn to serving God through ministry appointment.
Waterford, CT, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Forbidden Platform: Women in Ministry”: a scholarly discussion of key women of the Bible and the need for women within the church. “The Forbidden Platform: Women in Ministry” is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. A. Louise Bonaparte, a seventh-generation ordained minister who has been in the ministry for over thirty years. Rev. Dr. Bonaparte’s career spans from Wall Street as a financial advisor to nursing to an accomplished surgical oncologist and scientific researcher. She is also the CEO of her family’s ninety-one-year-old enterprise, with employees on every continent, as well as the founder and president of seven nonprofit organizations.
Rev. Dr. Bonaparte shares, “The topic of women in ministry appears to have been made controversial over time.
“It has been merged together with topics about gender rights and equalities.
“It appears that debaters of the topic may have forgotten that the matters of human affairs—gender wars, women’s rights movements, and other equality struggles—are far removed from the matters of heavenly affairs where God is the overseer.
“Positions are given in churches, and there are concerns that women are being excluded from these positions. The question to ask is: Who is confirming the posts? Who is deciding whether a person gets to be a deacon or a church leader?
“Are the decision-makers receiving a direct endorsement from God who owns the church?
“If the answer is no, then the reality is that any position that is being founded or elected by church officers, who are making the selections like it should be done like an ordinary human job interview, are selecting the wrong candidates for ministry posts.
“The bottom line would be that none of those selected posts are recognized by God and not will be supported by him.
“This ties in with the controversy: If women are being excluded from church positions, is it due to political position selections like job interviewing and gender unfairness? Or is it because God himself is shunning them and is not providing audible divine appointments to them?
“This book is discussing the controversies about the choosing of female leadership in the church and may present some views that are not generally accepted. It is an innocent attempt to analyze why female leadership in the church is not more plentiful than its current status.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. A. Louise Bonaparte’s new book is an articulate and carefully researched argument for permitting women to lead and serve in ministry.
Consumers can purchase “The Forbidden Platform: Women in Ministry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Forbidden Platform: Women in Ministry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
