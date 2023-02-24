Henrietta Dixon-Collier’s Newly Released "Dream Maker" is a Creative Narrative of Community, Connection, and Inherent Gifts
“Dream Maker,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Henrietta Dixon-Collier, is a creative opportunity to consider the special contributions one provides to those that keep communities running effectively.
Youngstown, OH, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Dream Maker”: a thoughtful teaching narrative with an important message for readers of any age. “Dream Maker” is the creation of published author Henrietta Dixon-Collier.
Dixon-Collier shares, “Just reading this book can give you a collage of amazing ideas. Actually, as you continue to read, you’ll begin to notice everyone’s talent, better known as a gift, is so necessary, no matter the age, color, gender, or level of education. This book is extremely thought-provoking! So take notes as you continue to read this book because you’ll begin to notice that we all have something that our community needs and wants. Of course, you’ll be pleasantly amazed to see how one person’s dream comes true in this book due to the actions of another.
“Egalitarianism is the poster child for success! Actually, when we practice equality (equal rights for everyone), dreams do come true. There’s no small talent (better known as a gift), not one. Remember, everything that exists once was a dream before it became a reality.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Henrietta Dixon-Collier’s new book is a heartwarming and encouraging message of one’s personal value.
Dixon-Collier brings a powerful message to life that explores the intricacies of personal value and community appreciation.
Consumers can purchase “Dream Maker” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dream Maker,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
