Jaclyn McQueeney’s Newly Released "Irrevocable: Get Up. You’re Not Done Yet." is an Impactful Message of Encouragement in One’s Spiritual Journey
“Irrevocable: Get Up. You’re Not Done Yet.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jaclyn McQueeney, is a compassionate message to anyone who feels that God is too far from them due to wrong choices or seasons of challenge.
Greenfield, IN, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Irrevocable: Get Up. You’re Not Done Yet.”: an empowering look into key moments that have shaped the author’s personal and spiritual growth. “Irrevocable: Get Up. You’re Not Done Yet.” is the creation of published author Jaclyn McQueeney, who carries a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education with a concentration in English language arts from Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana.
McQueeney shares, “We have all experienced the gut-wrenching feeling of looking up from a season of great difficulty to find we don’t recognize ourselves anymore. Perhaps a life-altering decision didn’t go as planned. Maybe there were a series of compromises that led to an onslaught of questions ultimately leading to I don’t know what happened.
“We are human, and mistakes are inevitable. Even so, there is hope. We don’t have to stay hidden in the shadow of our regret. There is no need to cower in the corner, submitting to unworthiness. Despite the depth or severity of the mistake(s), there is One who loves you. There is One who will still keep you. There is One Who is waiting to help you to your feet, dust you off, and endure the long road to recovery, asking nothing in return.
“Throughout the pages of this book, there is a hope and encouragement in knowing you are not the only one. You will discover that even those who walk with God are still tempted, but they are also still covered by His sacrifice on Calvary. No matter your story, shortcoming, or hypocrisy, God still wants to use you. You have not fallen too far from grace. Your story is still redeemable, and your calling is still irrevocable.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jaclyn McQueeney’s new book offers readers an opportunity to rejuvenate the spirit and nurture the soul.
McQueeney shares in hopes of empowering others to keep the faith and push through no matter what roadblocks life throws. Readers will find a collection of thoughtful reflections and encouraging, faith-based life advice within the pages of this inspirational work.
Consumers can purchase “Irrevocable: Get Up. You’re Not Done Yet.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Irrevocable: Get Up. You’re Not Done Yet.,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McQueeney shares, “We have all experienced the gut-wrenching feeling of looking up from a season of great difficulty to find we don’t recognize ourselves anymore. Perhaps a life-altering decision didn’t go as planned. Maybe there were a series of compromises that led to an onslaught of questions ultimately leading to I don’t know what happened.
“We are human, and mistakes are inevitable. Even so, there is hope. We don’t have to stay hidden in the shadow of our regret. There is no need to cower in the corner, submitting to unworthiness. Despite the depth or severity of the mistake(s), there is One who loves you. There is One who will still keep you. There is One Who is waiting to help you to your feet, dust you off, and endure the long road to recovery, asking nothing in return.
“Throughout the pages of this book, there is a hope and encouragement in knowing you are not the only one. You will discover that even those who walk with God are still tempted, but they are also still covered by His sacrifice on Calvary. No matter your story, shortcoming, or hypocrisy, God still wants to use you. You have not fallen too far from grace. Your story is still redeemable, and your calling is still irrevocable.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jaclyn McQueeney’s new book offers readers an opportunity to rejuvenate the spirit and nurture the soul.
McQueeney shares in hopes of empowering others to keep the faith and push through no matter what roadblocks life throws. Readers will find a collection of thoughtful reflections and encouraging, faith-based life advice within the pages of this inspirational work.
Consumers can purchase “Irrevocable: Get Up. You’re Not Done Yet.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Irrevocable: Get Up. You’re Not Done Yet.,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories