Mary Sue Burt’s Newly Released "Spiritual Renewal: Devotional Readings for Any Season of Life’s Journey" is an Engaging Collection of 240 Devotional Readings
“Spiritual Renewal: Devotional Readings for Any Season of Life’s Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Sue Burt, draws inspiration from daily Bible readings and personal reflections to present readers with an encouraging resource for spiritual rejuvenation.
Montgomery, AL, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Spiritual Renewal: Devotional Readings for Any Season of Life’s Journey”: a heartfelt opportunity for reflection and prayer. “Spiritual Renewal: Devotional Readings for Any Season of Life’s Journey” is the creation of published author Mary Sue Burt, a widow with two daughters, three granddaughters, two grandsons, four great-granddaughters, and three great-grandsons. Burt has served in several ministries, advancing God’s kingdom on Earth step-by-step. She also teaches an adult Sunday school class at Frazer Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama.
Burt shares, “In this book, there are examples of how God can bring renewal to the Spirit within, from his Word, for any season of life you may face. Scripture speaks to us in circumstances, struggles, and challenges of life to help, encourage, and bring new beginnings and growth.
“I believe the spirit of the Lord will become so alive in you as you yield to him!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Sue Burt’s new book will bring readers an enjoyable resource for personal and group discussion.
Burt shares personal stories, reflections on scripture, and relevant verse in hopes of aiding others on their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Spiritual Renewal: Devotional Readings for Any Season of Life’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spiritual Renewal: Devotional Readings for Any Season of Life’s Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Burt shares, “In this book, there are examples of how God can bring renewal to the Spirit within, from his Word, for any season of life you may face. Scripture speaks to us in circumstances, struggles, and challenges of life to help, encourage, and bring new beginnings and growth.
“I believe the spirit of the Lord will become so alive in you as you yield to him!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Sue Burt’s new book will bring readers an enjoyable resource for personal and group discussion.
Burt shares personal stories, reflections on scripture, and relevant verse in hopes of aiding others on their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Spiritual Renewal: Devotional Readings for Any Season of Life’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spiritual Renewal: Devotional Readings for Any Season of Life’s Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories