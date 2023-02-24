L. Dan Collard’s Newly Released "Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose" is a Spiritually Charged, Wild West Adventure

“Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose,” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. Dan Collard, is an enjoyable story of rebirth as a war-torn soldier finds new purpose in the wilds of a small Texas community.