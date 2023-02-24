L. Dan Collard’s Newly Released "Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose" is a Spiritually Charged, Wild West Adventure
“Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose,” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. Dan Collard, is an enjoyable story of rebirth as a war-torn soldier finds new purpose in the wilds of a small Texas community.
Lakeland, FL, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose”: a suspenseful journey of discovery as one man finds himself caught within a battle for the wellbeing of the people of Dry Bones. “Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose” is the creation of published author L. Dan Collard, a dedicated husband and father of two who was a decorated police officer prior to joining the ministry.
Collard shares, “As Civil War soldier, John Austin is thrown into a rat-filled prison; he’s sure his life is over. Everything and everyone he once loved and held dear was gone. How could he know God’s amazing plan for his life was just beginning? From battlefield hero to Wild West preacher, John’s journey takes him from the embattled East Coast to a small, panhandle Texas town in desperate need of hope. Along the way, he encounters a diverse group of people God placed in his path to get John to where he needed to be and keep him from giving up. Upon arriving in Dry Bones, Texas, he finds the only church burned and abandoned. The former pastor had disappeared without a trace and so has the town’s faith in God. The battle he now faces to rebuild the church and become the new pastor will be unlike anything he ever experienced in a military uniform. The battle in Dry Bones is a war against good and evil, and it may cost John Austin his life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. Dan Collard’s new book will captivate readers as they take a journey of personal and spiritual growth with an unsuspecting instrument of God.
Collard spins a delightful historical fiction for the entertainment of readers from any background as he blends compelling action with spiritually relevant growth within a cast of engaging characters.
Consumers can purchase “Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Collard shares, “As Civil War soldier, John Austin is thrown into a rat-filled prison; he’s sure his life is over. Everything and everyone he once loved and held dear was gone. How could he know God’s amazing plan for his life was just beginning? From battlefield hero to Wild West preacher, John’s journey takes him from the embattled East Coast to a small, panhandle Texas town in desperate need of hope. Along the way, he encounters a diverse group of people God placed in his path to get John to where he needed to be and keep him from giving up. Upon arriving in Dry Bones, Texas, he finds the only church burned and abandoned. The former pastor had disappeared without a trace and so has the town’s faith in God. The battle he now faces to rebuild the church and become the new pastor will be unlike anything he ever experienced in a military uniform. The battle in Dry Bones is a war against good and evil, and it may cost John Austin his life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. Dan Collard’s new book will captivate readers as they take a journey of personal and spiritual growth with an unsuspecting instrument of God.
Collard spins a delightful historical fiction for the entertainment of readers from any background as he blends compelling action with spiritually relevant growth within a cast of engaging characters.
Consumers can purchase “Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dry Bones: Civil War Soldier to Wild West Preacher One Man’s Journey from Pain to Purpose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories