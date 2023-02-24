Gary D. Williams’s Newly Released "Tested" is a Captivating Story of Unexpected Twists of Fate for a Determined FBI Agent
“Tested,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary D. Williams, is a suspenseful adventure with a twist of faith and true love as an FBI agent finds himself on the tracks of a dangerous band of bank robbers.
Jacksonville, FL, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tested”: an exciting whodunit with a heartfelt story of spiritual growth. “Tested” is the creation of published author Gary D. Williams, a loving husband of over fifty years, a devoted father, and a doting grandfather who joined the Marine Corps after high school and served four years, one year being in Vietnam, before going on to serve for thirty-six years as a police officer in Florida. Williams attended Liberty University and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Williams shares, “FBI agent Matt Sawyer had been tested most of his life and his present assignment wasn't any different.
“He was working undercover in a small North Carolina town searching for the master mind of a gang of bank robbers that was terrorizing the eastern seaboard.
“His first night in town found him being attacked by two men, being drugged, and being thrown in jail. After his release from jail, he was shot by an unknown assailant. But he persevered, following leads until he closed in on the master mind, only to discover he had disappeared.
“The only bright spot was Marie, a woman he fell in love with at first sight. However, she didn't want to have anything to do with him, she didn't trust him. His trying to win her love was his biggest test ever.
“And he came to realize that God was testing him too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary D. Williams’s new book will have readers racing to see what awaits Matt Sawyer in a sleepy, small town suddenly shaken by a bold bank heist.
Consumers can purchase “Tested” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tested,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
