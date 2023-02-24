Lisa Smith Akaba’s Newly Released "Love Endures All" is a Compelling Story of Hope and Survival for Anyone Who Feels Lost from God’s Grace
“Love Endures All,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Smith Akaba, is an engaging novella that will take readers on a journey of personal and spiritual discovery as a young woman breaks free of dangerous circumstances and steps forth in God.
Morrow, GA, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Love Endures All”: a thoughtful message of encouragement and hope. “Love Endures All” is the creation of published author Lisa Smith Akaba, a dedicated wife who has worked as a nurse for most of her career.
Akaba shares, “Love Endures All is a novel written to encourage anyone who’s been broken down to the core, who’s ever hit rock bottom, who ever felt used, and never felt like they were good enough, to encourage you that God is love, and he is with you even when you feel alone like you’re by yourself, remember the Lord is with you. Everything you’ve been through or are going through, He’s with you. Everything is a test to prepare you, to mature you, to make you stronger, to allow you to walk like Jesus Christ our Lord, and to bring glory to his name. So no matter what it looks like or feel like, keep that love in your heart, with love you can endure anything, you can endure all things. Don’t give up because you’re a child of God, and he loves you, he sees you, and he died for you! That alone should let you know how much God loves you and you are enough. Don’t worry about what people say or think about you. Believe what God says about you because he chose you, so choose him. Believe what the Lord says about you, when he created you, he said, ‘It is good.’ So you have to believe that!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Smith Akaba’s new book celebrates the promise of restoration that God offers all.
Akaba shares in hopes of reaching those in need of a reminder of God’s promise who may find themselves at a loss of faith due the myriad stumbling blocks life throws along the way.
Consumers can purchase “Love Endures All” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Endures All,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
