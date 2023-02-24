Sandra Still with Elizabeth M. Roberts’s Newly Released "Ashes in the Closet" is a Thoughtful Collection of Meditative Stories with Impactful Lessons
“Ashes in the Closet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra Still with Elizabeth M. Roberts, is an enjoyable and, at times, challenging collection of spiritual lessons that will bring readers encouragement and hope.
Garner, NC, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Ashes in the Closet”: a potent reminder of the need to look for the blessing in the lesson. “Ashes in the Closet” is the creation of published author Sandra Still with Elizabeth M. Roberts. Still, who holds an MEd in counseling and a BS in education, served thirty-plus years in public education before retirement. Roberts, a lover of travel and poetic expression, resides in Valparaiso, Indiana, and enjoys spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Still and Roberts share, “Authoring this book of meditations has proven to be a great challenge for Elizabeth and myself because many of the stories and poems bring up painful events. The irony is that when we look at our present lives, we recognize God’s provisions through good and bad times. Hopefully, you have had the same experience as you reflect/look back on difficulties and challenges in your life. We know God does bring beauty, joy, and praise out of seemingly bad circumstances. Jesus knew sorrow. His earthly family knew aching sadness. He understands.
“In this collection of meditative stories and poems, we explore life’s ‘ashes’ with a focus on how the Lord weaves them into a tapestry of beauty. Let us remember that this world is not our home, and we will not understand it all now. However, in our true home, all will be well. May you enjoy Ashes in the Closet, written from our hearts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Still with Elizabeth M. Roberts’s new book will encourage readers to explore their own past challenges and look for ways the difficulties of bygone days have shaped their present existence.
Still and Roberts deliver another heartfelt discussion within the pages of their compelling inspirational.
Consumers can purchase “Ashes in the Closet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ashes in the Closet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
