Alvan Quamina’s Newly Released "Glory to Glory: The Indication and Identification of Jehovah-El Elyon" is a Compelling Theological Study
“Glory to Glory: The Indication and Identification of Jehovah-El Elyon,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alvan Quamina, brings readers a clear discussion of what can be known of Jehovah through careful scriptural study.
Pompano Beach, FL, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Glory to Glory: The Indication and Identification of Jehovah-El Elyon”: an informative resource for students of the Bible. “Glory to Glory: The Indication and Identification of Jehovah-El Elyon” is the creation of published author Alvan Quamina, who was born and raised in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Quamina came to the United States in 1956 and attended Northern Baptist Theological College for three years and Roosevelt University in Chicago, graduating with a BA in history. He then attended Wheaton College Graduate School, graduating with an MA in church history. He is a minister of the gospel, following in the footsteps of his father, mother, grandfather, and uncle. He met his wife, Celestine, at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. After fifty-seven years of serving the Master together, she went to be with the Lord in January 2016.
Quamina shares, “Glory to Glory is a contemporary study of the reality of Jehovah-Elyon, the Most High of heaven and earth. It takes into consideration a variety of views, including that of classical Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, early African, and Judaism.
“It follows Jehovah from before the creation of the world to the final judgment and the New Heaven and New Earth. It also examines closely the functioning of Lucifer as the morning star and after his rebellion.
“The book essentially presents Jehovah-Elyon as the one ‘who is great and greatly to be praised, whose greatness is unsearchable.’ It presents the Father, whose ‘name is blessed and exalted above all blessing and praise,’ whose ‘name alone is excellent, whose glory is above the heaven and the earth,’ and who is the praise of all the saints.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alvan Quamina’s new book offers an articulate discussion that will challenge and encourage readers in their understanding of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Glory to Glory: The Indication and Identification of Jehovah-El Elyon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Glory to Glory: The Indication and Identification of Jehovah-El Elyon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
