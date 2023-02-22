Clowd Foundry Announces Patent-Pending Technology for Squeezable Glass and Hybrid Bottles
Squeezable glass mosaic bottles create exciting new bottling designs for consumer engagement and decrease the use of plastics that damage the environment
Boston, MA, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Clowd Foundry LLC, an innovative design firm, has announced its patent-pending technology for squeezable glass and hybrid bottles. The new technology used to create the Mozaic Tech bottle will allow for a wider range of design features and reduce plastic use in the bottling industry.
Plastic is one of the most versatile and widely used materials in the world. It's used to make everything from packaging and bottles to toys and mobile phones. However, plastic is also a major environmental pollutant. Every year, millions of tons of plastic end up in the world's oceans, where it poses a serious threat to marine life.
A recent report by the World Economic Forum estimated that there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050 unless we take action to reduce our use of plastic. One way to do this is to reduce the number of plastic bottles we use. Glass and aluminum bottles are far more environmentally friendly than plastic bottles, and they can be recycled over and over again.
The Mozaic Tech bottle designed by Clowd Foundry is a ground-breaking new technology that offers many benefits over traditional plastic bottles. Made from a combination of glass, aluminum or other rigid materials embedded in a flexible membrane, Mozaic Tech bottles can be squeezed and offer almost unlimited possibilities in design and feature options. The Mozaic Tech bottle is also lighter than traditional glass bottles, making it ideal for a variety of applications. Thanks to its unique design, the Mozaic Tech bottle provides superior strength and durability, making it an excellent choice for a variety of products.
Clowd Foundry owner and President Tim Higginson said, "Our innovation is to reduce plastics and offer companies that package their products in bottles to get ahead of the curve on environmental stewardship and provide a far more engaging user experience with the packaging to improve the customer’s experience from the shelf, while using and through recycling."
For more information, visit clowdfoundry.com/clowd-mozaic-tech-bottles.html.
