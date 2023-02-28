Noodle Factory Wins "Best EdTech" at Global EdTech Awards
Singapore, Singapore, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Noodle Factory, a Singapore-based EdTech start-up, has won the prestigious "Best EdTech" award at this year's Global EdTech Startup Awards (GESAwards) in Monterrey, Mexico. This marks the first time a Singapore-based firm has won the global award after a rigorous competition involving over 1,000 start-ups from 130+ countries.
The award was given in recognition of the company's innovative AI platform, Walter, which leverages the power of AI to assist teachers in engaging students, relieving workloads, and curating teaching materials. The platform is designed to be AI-assisted, teacher-curated, emphasizing that AI should be used to augment, rather than replace, human educators. With the release of GPT-3, the latest generative AI model powering ChatGPT, Noodle Factory has seen immense interest from educational institutions eager to take advantage of the potential of generative AI.
Alex Ng, Managing Director of EduSpaze, Singapore’s first edtech accelerator supported by Enterprise Singapore, expressed his pride in Noodle Factory's success. "We are extremely proud of Noodle Factory for achieving this award and that the team has consistently demonstrated their ability to complement educators in improving learning for students through their unique AI platform. This is a strong recognition for the team and an encouragement to many edtech companies in Southeast Asia that we have a global champion."
Yvonne Soh, CEO and Co-Founder of Noodle Factory, shared her vision, "At Noodle Factory, we believe in leveraging the power of AI to aid educators in their teaching, without sacrificing the vital human element. We use innovative generative AI tools like GPT-3 to give teachers greater control over what and how their students learn, providing real-time tutoring and feedback. The platform's intuitive interface allows teachers to easily leverage AI to create, curate, and manage their knowledge bases, tutoring flows, and quizzes, opening up new possibilities for the teachers and students on our platform!"
Dr Jim Wagstaff, Chief Learning Officer and Co-Founder of Noodle Factory, added, "We are delighted to receive this prestigious award which acknowledges the hard work of our team in creating an AI-assisted platform that helps educators and students alike. Our platform has been a game-changer for teachers and students, and with the added power of generative AI, we are confident that we can continue to improve their learning experience."
An early release of Noodle Factory’s "Walter+" is now available for selected schools and educators. For more information, visit www.noodlefactory.ai.
The award was given in recognition of the company's innovative AI platform, Walter, which leverages the power of AI to assist teachers in engaging students, relieving workloads, and curating teaching materials. The platform is designed to be AI-assisted, teacher-curated, emphasizing that AI should be used to augment, rather than replace, human educators. With the release of GPT-3, the latest generative AI model powering ChatGPT, Noodle Factory has seen immense interest from educational institutions eager to take advantage of the potential of generative AI.
Alex Ng, Managing Director of EduSpaze, Singapore’s first edtech accelerator supported by Enterprise Singapore, expressed his pride in Noodle Factory's success. "We are extremely proud of Noodle Factory for achieving this award and that the team has consistently demonstrated their ability to complement educators in improving learning for students through their unique AI platform. This is a strong recognition for the team and an encouragement to many edtech companies in Southeast Asia that we have a global champion."
Yvonne Soh, CEO and Co-Founder of Noodle Factory, shared her vision, "At Noodle Factory, we believe in leveraging the power of AI to aid educators in their teaching, without sacrificing the vital human element. We use innovative generative AI tools like GPT-3 to give teachers greater control over what and how their students learn, providing real-time tutoring and feedback. The platform's intuitive interface allows teachers to easily leverage AI to create, curate, and manage their knowledge bases, tutoring flows, and quizzes, opening up new possibilities for the teachers and students on our platform!"
Dr Jim Wagstaff, Chief Learning Officer and Co-Founder of Noodle Factory, added, "We are delighted to receive this prestigious award which acknowledges the hard work of our team in creating an AI-assisted platform that helps educators and students alike. Our platform has been a game-changer for teachers and students, and with the added power of generative AI, we are confident that we can continue to improve their learning experience."
An early release of Noodle Factory’s "Walter+" is now available for selected schools and educators. For more information, visit www.noodlefactory.ai.
Contact
Noodle FactoryContact
Marielyn Kamar
+6592344152
www.noodlefactory.ai
Marielyn Kamar
+6592344152
www.noodlefactory.ai
Categories