Clariti’s Latest Updates Greatly Simplifies Team Communication
Mixed-mode conversations provides greater context and streamlines communication.
Hackensack, NJ, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Hackensack, New Jersey, announced new enhancements to its flagship business productivity software, Clariti that allows users to have mixed-mode conversations and streamline team communication.
Managing chat and email communication at work can be a challenge. Users are constantly jumping between multiple apps and losing valuable context in the process. Clariti has helped small and medium businesses transition from the slow email-only communication to the modern and fast way of communicating using calls and chats. Clariti’s latest enhancements brings chat, email, files together in mixed-mode conversations, so users can have all the context they need right there in the conversation.
“Imagine being a part of a fast-paced work environment where you rely on chat, email, files to communicate with your colleagues. You’re constantly switching between different applications, trying to keep up with the flow of information. This can be overwhelming, confusing, and time-consuming. With Clariti, you can have all the information about your conversation in one place, eliminating the need to switch between different applications. Clariti brings chat, email and files together in mixed-mode conversations, allowing you to keep track of all your communication and respond efficiently,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.
With Clariti, users can easily link chats with email, documents and calendar to preserve context. There is no need to switch between multiple apps just to find information on a specific topic. All related information about the conversation – emails, chats, files – are available in chronological order in the Clariti mixed-mode conversation, greatly streamlining communication and making the user more productive.
“Ask yourself this – as a small or medium business, do you waste an inordinate amount of time trying to keep track of important information scattered across multiple platforms? Are you frustrated by the endless back-and-forth between email, chat, and file-sharing apps, trying to piece together a complete picture of a conversation or project? Clariti is an all-in-one solution that brings chat, email and files together in mixed-mode conversations, allowing you stay organized and focused on what really matters: growing your business,” added Vinay.
Clariti is available to all users for free. All Clariti users can:
- Connect with partners using email (free robust built-in email client).
- Interact internally with messaging and calling (free built-in Clariti Messaging with voice calling & screen-sharing).
- Plan the workday using calendar (free built-in Clariti Calendar).
- Store work documents securely in the cloud (free built-in Clariti cloud drive).
Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.
Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications including Entrepreneur, Computer World, VentureBeat, and PCWorld among others.
About CCE Technologies:
CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Hackensack, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.
Debankan Chattopadhyay
+1 (201) 503-1881
www.clariti.app
