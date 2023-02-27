John Michael Word’s Newly Released "Positives" is an Enjoyable Collection of Uplifting Writings Created Over Many Years
“Positives,” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Michael Word, is a spiritually rich experience that offers readers a message of hope and God’s love for creation that will rejuvenate one’s connection with faith.
New York, NY, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Positives”: a helpful resource for those in need of spiritual inspiration. “Positives” is the creation of published author John Michael Word.
Word shares, “In my job working for a food broker, I had opportunities to work with a lot of people in supermarkets who were not always pleased with their jobs. I try to be encouraging with other people and write one page about different things to encourage them. In so many cases, the people were very encouraged by my writing. That encouraged me too, so I wrote 'positive' for many years, and I was blessed by having many people happy to see what I had for them this time. I know also that in spite of my weaknesses, I was truly blessed by God. I hope that my writing will bless more people, now that I’m retired. All the glory for others being encouraged by my writings will be the Lord Jesus!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Michael Word’s new book is an optimistic and nurturing approach to living life with God’s plan in mind.
Word offers readers a unique and enjoyable outlet for spiritual reflection and growth that is certain to empower and offer a welcome challenge.
Consumers can purchase “Positives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Positives,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
