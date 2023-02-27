Dawn Meffert’s Newly Released "The King’s Son and the Little Tree" is an Enjoyable Faith-Based Narrative That Explores the Challenges of Weathering Life’s Storms
“The King’s Son and The Little Tree,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dawn Meffert, is a sweet story of trusting in God and doing one’s best no matter the challenges that may spring up in one’s journey.
Ray City, GA, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The King’s Son and The Little Tree”: an uplifting message of hope and God’s promise for young readers. “The King’s Son and The Little Tree” is the creation of published author Dawn Meffert, who enjoys spending time on her farm with her husband, children, grandchildren, and animals. She is active in her church and enjoys singing with the praise team.
Meffert shares, “The King’s Son and The Little Tree is a delightful children’s story, full of the adventures that a little tree goes through well growing up in a big orchard. This fun faith-based story gives hope and encouragement to the reader to always do their best no matter how big the storms in life may be or how small they think their efforts are in the eyes of others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn Meffert’s new book features delightful illustrations crafted by the author’s daughter, Leia Steinfath.
Meffert shares in hopes of engaging upcoming generations in the knowledge that God is always there for them no matter what.
Consumers can purchase “The King’s Son and The Little Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The King’s Son and The Little Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
