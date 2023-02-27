Author Sal Panicci’s Newly Released "In The Toy Box: My Toys‘R’Us Journey Begins" is a Firsthand Look at What Retail Workers Often Go Through While Making a Living

“In The Toy Box: My Toys‘R’Us Journey Begins,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sal Panicci, is an enthralling memoir that follows the author's career after leaving his corporate position to work a more active job in retail. An honest and thought-provoking read, Panicci reveals the inner workings of the retail world and the various lessons he learned along the way, which follows his recently released first book “A Life Well Lived.”