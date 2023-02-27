Author Sal Panicci’s Newly Released "In The Toy Box: My Toys‘R’Us Journey Begins" is a Firsthand Look at What Retail Workers Often Go Through While Making a Living
“In The Toy Box: My Toys‘R’Us Journey Begins,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sal Panicci, is an enthralling memoir that follows the author's career after leaving his corporate position to work a more active job in retail. An honest and thought-provoking read, Panicci reveals the inner workings of the retail world and the various lessons he learned along the way, which follows his recently released first book “A Life Well Lived.”
Woodland Park, NJ, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “In The Toy Box: My Toys‘R’Us Journey Begins”: an eye-opening memoir that peels back the curtain on what goes on in the retail industry, and the various situations encountered by the author during his time working with Toys‘R’Us. “In The Toy Box: My Toys‘R’Us Journey Begins” is the creation of published author, Sal Panicci, a graduate of Seton Hall University who worked as an advertising manager before taking the dive into working retail full time.
“‘Try retail. They never lay you off,’ said a very good friend of mine whose perspective I respected since he was going to be a millionaire by the time he was thirty-five,” writes Panicci. “So began my more-than-thirty-year journey of fun and frolic in the service to mankind—and mankind does so want to be serviced.
“I said goodbye to an ‘eight thirty to five with an hour for lunch’ corporate life and hello to the employment ad titled ‘Major Retailer.’ I was bright. I was energetic. I was dependable. I was individual enough to succeed. I embodied all the skills and personal traits required for the job. I wrote my cover letter, singing my praises just enough without coming off as a braggart. I listed all my corporate accomplishments. I felt that eventually I could regain a future in the corporate world, but by nature, I wasn’t really a desk person. I need to move and be physical.”
Panicci continues, “The ‘major retailer,’ I discovered, was Toys‘R’Us. ... My association with TRU lasted more than twenty-five years, and it has now made me a published author as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sal Panicci’s new book take readers behind the scenes of retail and explores the difficult situations that retail workers often find themselves in. Panicci draws on his years of experience to bring his enlightening and humorous story to life that any readers who have worked in retail can easily relate to.
View a synopsis of “In The Toy Box: My Toys‘R’Us Journey Begins” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “In The Toy Box: My Toys‘R’Us Journey Begins” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In The Toy Box: My Toys‘R’Us Journey Begins,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
