Nathan Justice’s Newly Released "The Royal Magical Guardsman" is an Exciting New Installment to the Fantasy Genre
“The Royal Magical Guardsman,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nathan Justice, brings readers a new realm of wonder to find adventure and unexpected twists of fate within as a young mage finds a shocking gift within.
Sikeston, MO, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Royal Magical Guardsman”: a delightfully imaginative action adventure. “The Royal Magical Guardsman” is the creation of published author Nathan Justice, who is from the small town of Sikeston, Missouri, and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in anthropology.
Justice shares, “In the tale of Twilightton, David, a poor orphan from a dying village, was constantly teased for his deformed body. He was pale and bony and had no friends. Growing up was not easy for him. However, anyone can rise to the occasion in a land of magic. When his local bully nearly ends his life, David discovers something no one saw coming. He finds that he is a dark mage, one of his land’s rarest forms of magic. David seeks to join his kingdom’s military, the Royal Magical Guardsman, with his newly found powers to defend his land. However, as David enters this new world of military and duty, he begins to have visions. Fire consumes him while haunted by his trauma-filled past.
“Meanwhile, a new threat known as the Prophet of Fire rises to destroy the kingdom of Twilightton. David must rise to challenge or fall into a fiery fury. Join him in the first of many tales in The Dark Mage Chronicles as David learns how the real world shapes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nathan Justice’s new book will draw readers in from the start as they begin to discover the wonders of Twilightton.
Justice draws from a lifelong passion for fantasy novels to present a fresh and engaging tale for fellow enthusiasts.
Consumers can purchase “The Royal Magical Guardsman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Royal Magical Guardsman,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Justice shares, “In the tale of Twilightton, David, a poor orphan from a dying village, was constantly teased for his deformed body. He was pale and bony and had no friends. Growing up was not easy for him. However, anyone can rise to the occasion in a land of magic. When his local bully nearly ends his life, David discovers something no one saw coming. He finds that he is a dark mage, one of his land’s rarest forms of magic. David seeks to join his kingdom’s military, the Royal Magical Guardsman, with his newly found powers to defend his land. However, as David enters this new world of military and duty, he begins to have visions. Fire consumes him while haunted by his trauma-filled past.
“Meanwhile, a new threat known as the Prophet of Fire rises to destroy the kingdom of Twilightton. David must rise to challenge or fall into a fiery fury. Join him in the first of many tales in The Dark Mage Chronicles as David learns how the real world shapes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nathan Justice’s new book will draw readers in from the start as they begin to discover the wonders of Twilightton.
Justice draws from a lifelong passion for fantasy novels to present a fresh and engaging tale for fellow enthusiasts.
Consumers can purchase “The Royal Magical Guardsman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Royal Magical Guardsman,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories