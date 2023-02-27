D.J. Sprague’s New Book, "Phoenix: The Rose Chapters," is a Thought-Provoking and Captivating Journey of One Searching for Love and Meaning Within This Vast World
Seattle, WA, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author D.J. Sprague, a father and an artist who strives to observe all and craft his own meaning of life, has completed his most recent book, “Phoenix: The Rose Chapters”: a poignant exploration of the search for love across the chaos and beauty of the world.
“‘The Rose Chapters’ is the story of a pilgrim in search of love from love unrequited, and without over endeavoring to convert such dim light to bright, there are voices, but only one character,” writes Sprague. “There is truth, but no formal proof. There is art, but unlike workshop garden flowers... more like wild flowers. This streaming is for the simple pleasure of reading, to feel the sensation, feelings against gradients of thought... however much the reader upon the journey herein, may be prose’d to thought or drawn to feeling, if thought or feeling be the pleasure.”
Published by Fulton Books, D.J. Sprague’s book is a stirring, and deeply heartfelt and emotional journey that will challenge readers along the way, inviting oneself to look deep within their souls for what life and love hold for them. Through his writings, Sprague crafts an intimate self-portrait and takes readers on an unforgettable ride that is sure to stay with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Phoenix: The Rose Chapters” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
