Melanie Miller-Inman’s New Book, "Mammoth Cave: One Family's Story," is an Engaging Look at One of Kentucky's Most Important Parks and the Author's Family's Trip to It
Cold Spring, KY, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Melanie Miller-Inman, who resides in Cold Spring, Kentucky, with her husband and dog and enjoys traveling and photography, has completed her most recent book, “Mammoth Cave: One Family's Story”: a fascinating look one of Kentucky’s most incredible natural wonders,and one family’s strong generational appreciation for it.
“[My] family has, over the years, fallen in love with Mammoth Cave National Park, which is located near Cave City, Kentucky,” writes Miller-Inman. “The love of this wonderful and mysterious place started back in the 1960s with [my] father, J. David Miller, who was there as a teen, trapping deer with the United States government, and spread to [my] mother, Judy, then on to [myself] and [my] husband, Tony, in between the years of 1980 and 2004.”
Published by Fulton Books, Melanie Miller-Inman’s book is dedicated to the author’s father, who instilled a love of Mammoth Cave National Park in her as a child. Through sharing her family’s story, Miller-Inman aims to bring attention to Mammoth Cave, and inspire readers to travel and take their own journey to see this incredible attraction within southwest Kentucky.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Mammoth Cave: One Family's Story” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
