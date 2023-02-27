C.A. Bailes’s New Book "TEOTWAWKI" is a Captivating Look at a Possible Scenario of What It Would Take to Endure if the End of the World as Society Knows It Ever Occurred
Kirbyville, TX, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author C.A. Bailes, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who has been a certified nurse aide for thirty years, has completed her most recent book, “TEOTWAWKI: The End of the World as We Know It”: a gripping story that follows a young woman struggling to survive in the United States and pick up the pieces of her life following a cataclysmic event that changes her world forever.
“Imagine if the world as you knew it ceased to exist,” writes Bailes. “The lights don’t come on when you flip the switch. There are no cell phones, no electricity, no modern conveniences that we are all spoiled to. The stores are ravaged, out of stock. You can’t get gas or other supplies. Medical services strained to the breaking point. The world is literally coming apart. Your fellow man becomes your worst enemy, and no one is coming to help. You are not a trained survivalist. You are not some prepper that has a fully stocked hole in the ground ready to crawl into. All you have is your immediate family, hope, a prayer and a plan to get to safety. What would you do if it was ‘TEOTWAWKI,’ The end of the world as we know it?”
Published by Fulton Books, C.A. Bailes’s book is a riveting and thought-provoking exploration of what the world might be like if everything suddenly changed, and average civilians were pushed to the extreme just to survive. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Bailes takes readers on an exhilarating ride as civilization collapses and devolves into utter chaos, forcing the remaining population to do all it takes to carry on, and attempt to rebuild, knowing they can never return to the lives they once knew.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “TEOTWAWKI: The End of the World as We Know It” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
