The Loveforce Collective Asks Fans to Get Into the Rhythm
Santa Clarita, CA, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 24th, Loveforce International will release the song “Get Into The Rhythm” by Loveforce International Recording Artists The Loveforce Collective.
The recording “Get Into The Rhythm” is a fast paced groove instrumental. The bass and drum provide a backbeat while an rock tinged electric guitar cuts in and out. The beat is intense, repetitive, and steady with occasional breaks to provide release from the rhythmic tension for the listener / dancer.
“This instrumental is a force unto itself,” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are hoping that it's uniqueness will stand out among the thousands of other songs being released this week,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For More Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
The recording “Get Into The Rhythm” is a fast paced groove instrumental. The bass and drum provide a backbeat while an rock tinged electric guitar cuts in and out. The beat is intense, repetitive, and steady with occasional breaks to provide release from the rhythmic tension for the listener / dancer.
“This instrumental is a force unto itself,” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are hoping that it's uniqueness will stand out among the thousands of other songs being released this week,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For More Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories