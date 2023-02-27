Author L. Dortch’s New Book, "Raymond and Friends: ‘Being Me,’" Follows a Young Caterpillar Who Learns the Importance of Being Oneself and Trusting in the Lord
Recent release “Raymond and Friends: ‘Being Me,’” from Covenant Books author L. Dortch, is a beautiful story that centers around Raymond, a young caterpillar who struggles to keep up with his friends while playing. Despite being discouraged, Raymond's parents remind him that each person is unique and special, and God has a plan for Raymond that will be revealed in time.
New York, NY, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- L. Dortch, who graduated from Claflin University and proudly served in the armed forces, has completed her new book, “Raymond and Friends: ‘Being Me’”: a delightful and enlightening story of a young caterpillar who discovers God’s plan for him after going through a miraculous change.
“Follow Raymond and his friends or as one of his besties, Cynthia, calls the group ‘the squad,’ on different adventures that life can sometimes bring,” writes Dortch. “Raymond will soon realize that everyone is created different and for their own special purpose.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, L. Dortch’s new book is a powerful tool for parents and guardians to teach readers of all ages that each person has their own individual strengths and weaknesses that develop at their own pace. Through this wonderful faith-based read, young readers learn to trust in God to bring gifts to his faithful children in accordance with his divine plan.
Readers can purchase “Raymond and Friends: ‘Being Me’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Follow Raymond and his friends or as one of his besties, Cynthia, calls the group ‘the squad,’ on different adventures that life can sometimes bring,” writes Dortch. “Raymond will soon realize that everyone is created different and for their own special purpose.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, L. Dortch’s new book is a powerful tool for parents and guardians to teach readers of all ages that each person has their own individual strengths and weaknesses that develop at their own pace. Through this wonderful faith-based read, young readers learn to trust in God to bring gifts to his faithful children in accordance with his divine plan.
Readers can purchase “Raymond and Friends: ‘Being Me’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories