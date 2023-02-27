Author L. Dortch’s New Book, "Raymond and Friends: ‘Being Me,’" Follows a Young Caterpillar Who Learns the Importance of Being Oneself and Trusting in the Lord

Recent release “Raymond and Friends: ‘Being Me,’” from Covenant Books author L. Dortch, is a beautiful story that centers around Raymond, a young caterpillar who struggles to keep up with his friends while playing. Despite being discouraged, Raymond's parents remind him that each person is unique and special, and God has a plan for Raymond that will be revealed in time.