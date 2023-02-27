Author D.A. Peterson’s New Book, "Dancing in Circles," Takes Place at a Dramatic Ballet Company During the Hectic Holiday Season While Performing "The Nutcracker"
Recent release “Dancing in Circles,” from Covenant Books author D.A. Peterson, is a silly and dramatic caper, with a touch of mystery, humor, and romance set during a ballet company’s season of performing “The Nutcracker” during the holidays.
New York, NY, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D.A. Peterson has completed her new book, “Dancing in Circles”: a fascinating account of a ballet company preparing to perform the Christmas classic, “The Nutcracker.”
Author D.A. Peterson and her husband, Roy, reside in the Pacific Northwest, where together, they raised five children. Aside from writing, she enjoys ballet and gardening.
Peterson writes, “Hello, all! Donna here, writing a late summer note way past Christmas. But wait till I tell you about the past year and a half. You’ll forgive me for not writing. It’s been, well, lively. You may remember my daughter Sarah danced in the corps de ballet for a prominent ballet company down south in Georgia. Her desire is to be a prima ballerina, dancing all the great roles: Giselle, Odette, Coppélia, and the rest. But being stuck in the corps for the past three years motivated her to accept an offer with a traveling company. Last summer, she hustled to get everything in order to travel overseas with them. She resigned from her current company, got her passport, and packed her bags. The first day of class, in front of all the others, the director fired her for being too fat. Although only 5'3" and a 102 pounds, according to Sarah, that was 4 pounds overweight. Southern living surrounded by gumbo and jambalaya took a toll on her.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D.A. Peterson’s new book takes readers along for a memorable story filled with twists and turns.
Readers can purchase “Dancing in Circles” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
