Author W.M. Brown’s New Book, "Whose Daughter Am I?" Follows an Adopted Girl Who Faces Difficult Challenges While Growing Up and Questions Who Her Birth Parents Are

Recent release “Whose Daughter Am I?” from Covenant Books author W.M. Brown, is a captivating faith-based tale that centers around a girl named Alexis who is given up for adoption at a young age. After facing abuse and being forced to overcome difficult personal struggles, Alexis sets out to discover who her birth parents are and understand the circumstances that led to them giving her up.