Author W.M. Brown’s New Book, "Whose Daughter Am I?" Follows an Adopted Girl Who Faces Difficult Challenges While Growing Up and Questions Who Her Birth Parents Are
Recent release “Whose Daughter Am I?” from Covenant Books author W.M. Brown, is a captivating faith-based tale that centers around a girl named Alexis who is given up for adoption at a young age. After facing abuse and being forced to overcome difficult personal struggles, Alexis sets out to discover who her birth parents are and understand the circumstances that led to them giving her up.
McDonough, GA, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- W.M. Brown, a happily married man and ordained deacon who holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts degree from Chapman University, has completed his new book, “Whose Daughter Am I?”: a stirring tale of a young adopted girl who faces abuse and searches for her birth parents to find out answers about herself and why she was given up in the first place.
“Adoption is a noble concept,” writes Brown. “There are people that have adopted children for many reasons—inability to have children, desired sex of a child, someone to love and nurture. On the other hand, there are some with the same intentions; however, they have abused their children physically and emotionally. Either way, it is abuse.
“This book ‘Whose Daughter Am I?’ was written to demonstrate the issues that many adopted children have and are experiencing daily. It depicts hidden issues that are only visible to the child and the adult that becomes involved assisting and providing protection and safety.
“Millions of adopted children entrust their parents, guardians, and loved ones to provide a safe haven to be loved and feel a sense of belonging. In many instances, this is not close to the expectations and experiences that some children encounter.
“We introduce you to Alexis, a child who was adopted and experienced every hurt imaginable. She often wonders if life is worth living, if she was born just to be abused, hurt, and constantly disappointed. She wonders why she was ever born, who she is, and finally ‘Whose daughter am I?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, W.M. Brown’s new book is a heartfelt story that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Alexis searches for her identity and discovers herself in the process. Through his writings, Brown hopes to connect with those who find themselves in Alexis’s position and demonstrate to them the love and purpose that God has for each of his children.
Readers can purchase “Whose Daughter Am I?” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
