Author J.P. Lewis’s New Book "Jacob Hunter and the Golden Compass" is a Spellbinding Tale That Follows a Group of Heroes Who Must Retrieve a Lost Artifact of Great Power
Recent release “Jacob Hunter and the Golden Compass,” from Covenant Books author J.P. Lewis, is a captivating adventure that follows young Jacob and his band of friends as they set off to find a lost ancient object that no one has been able to locate for thousands of years. If they fail to find it before the evil Grigori does, the fate of the world and all of humanity will fall into his hands.
Plant City, FL, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.P. Lewis, a loving father and husband who has been fascinated by Biblical prophecies all his life, has completed his new book, “Jacob Hunter and the Golden Compass”: a thrilling fantasy that follows a young hero and his friends who must track down a powerful artifact before a dangerous enemy can use it destroy the world as they know it.
“The second installment of ‘The Jacob Hunter Series’ follows Jacob and his friends as they search for an ancient relic that has been missing for two thousand years,” writes Lewis. “If they are unable to locate and retrieve it and the Grigori can find it, the world will suffer unspeakable evil. A bond is discovered when Jacob finds the second most direct descendant, a bond that is strong enough to save Jacob’s life. In the process, Jacob learns his true power when he becomes one with his God. The descendants uncover a plan the Grigori are using to destroy them and take over the world. In the end, the world will see the true power of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.P. Lewis’s new book is inspired by the author’s love of fantasy and adventure series, and his desire to write his own series that explores the true power of faith. Drawing from his own personal experiences of childhood abuse, and how his relationship with the Lord carried him through life’s most difficult challenges, Lewis weaves a fascinating thrill ride that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Jacob Hunter and the Golden Compass” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The second installment of ‘The Jacob Hunter Series’ follows Jacob and his friends as they search for an ancient relic that has been missing for two thousand years,” writes Lewis. “If they are unable to locate and retrieve it and the Grigori can find it, the world will suffer unspeakable evil. A bond is discovered when Jacob finds the second most direct descendant, a bond that is strong enough to save Jacob’s life. In the process, Jacob learns his true power when he becomes one with his God. The descendants uncover a plan the Grigori are using to destroy them and take over the world. In the end, the world will see the true power of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.P. Lewis’s new book is inspired by the author’s love of fantasy and adventure series, and his desire to write his own series that explores the true power of faith. Drawing from his own personal experiences of childhood abuse, and how his relationship with the Lord carried him through life’s most difficult challenges, Lewis weaves a fascinating thrill ride that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Jacob Hunter and the Golden Compass” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories