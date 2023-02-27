Author J.P. Lewis’s New Book "Jacob Hunter and the Golden Compass" is a Spellbinding Tale That Follows a Group of Heroes Who Must Retrieve a Lost Artifact of Great Power

Recent release “Jacob Hunter and the Golden Compass,” from Covenant Books author J.P. Lewis, is a captivating adventure that follows young Jacob and his band of friends as they set off to find a lost ancient object that no one has been able to locate for thousands of years. If they fail to find it before the evil Grigori does, the fate of the world and all of humanity will fall into his hands.