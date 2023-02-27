Author Jeff Thompson’s New Book, "Mischief Macaw Meets the Class," Centers Around a Curious Young Macaw Who Must Write About How He Earned His Nickname for School

Recent release “Mischief Macaw Meets the Class,” from Covenant Books author Jeff Thompson, is an adorable story that centers around a young macaw who is given a fun assignment by his teacher to write everything about himself. While thinking of what story to write, he decides to recount the exciting incident that led to his nickname of "Mischief.”