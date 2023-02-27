Author Jeff Thompson’s New Book, "Mischief Macaw Meets the Class," Centers Around a Curious Young Macaw Who Must Write About How He Earned His Nickname for School
Recent release “Mischief Macaw Meets the Class,” from Covenant Books author Jeff Thompson, is an adorable story that centers around a young macaw who is given a fun assignment by his teacher to write everything about himself. While thinking of what story to write, he decides to recount the exciting incident that led to his nickname of "Mischief.”
Murrells Inlet, SC, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Thompson, a retired insurance industry manager and, later, an agency owner, has completed his new book, “Mischief Macaw Meets the Class”: a delightful tale of a young macaw who heads to school and receives a fun assignment from his teacher to share a story about himself.
“Mischief Macaw has a good heart and cares about others,” writes Thompson. “He is always up for an adventure or to lend a helping hand. On occasion, he accidentally gets into mischief.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeff Thompson’s new book is a charming story inspired by the author’s lifelong passion for storytelling. Full of vibrant artwork and a host of colorful characters, “Mischief Macaw Meets the Class” is sure to captivate the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere.
Readers can purchase “Mischief Macaw Meets the Class” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
