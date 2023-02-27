Author Frank Vincent’s New Book, "Patches," Follows a Young Man Who Rises Through the Ranks of His Law Enforcement Career as the Civil War Looms Over America's Head
Recent release “Patches,” from Covenant Books author Frank Vincent, is a fascinating tale set in pre-Civil War America that follows a young man who has vowed his life to serving the law and accepts a position as sheriff of Rutherford County, Tennessee. As tensions in America rise, Patches must do his best to respect the law and serve his community and keep the peace as best he can.
Hermiston, OR, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frank Vincent, a retired master electrician and state electrical inspector, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served in Korea, and a loving husband of sixty years and proud father of three, has completed his new book, “Patches”: a stirring tale of a newly appointed sheriff in Tennessee in a divided America on the cusp of a civil war.
“Using historical facts as a time line reference gives my story some reasonable objectivity and even credibility,” writes Vincent.
“Patch has dedicated his life to the responsibility of upholding the law of the frontier. This includes the time he served as an army scout. Later he moved on to become the sheriff of Rutherford County, Tennessee.
“After being assigned as the temporary governor while the territory waited to be readmitted to the United States, he was appointed to the position of director of the United States Marshal Service of the Southwest District.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Frank Vincent’s new book is a thrilling historical fiction that will transport readers back in time to experience an exhilarating era of American history, with tensions high and the threat of the Civil War just around the corner. Expertly paced and character-driven, Vincent’s thoroughly researched tale will stay with readers long after its captivating conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Patches” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
