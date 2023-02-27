Author Frank Vincent’s New Book, "Patches," Follows a Young Man Who Rises Through the Ranks of His Law Enforcement Career as the Civil War Looms Over America's Head

Recent release “Patches,” from Covenant Books author Frank Vincent, is a fascinating tale set in pre-Civil War America that follows a young man who has vowed his life to serving the law and accepts a position as sheriff of Rutherford County, Tennessee. As tensions in America rise, Patches must do his best to respect the law and serve his community and keep the peace as best he can.