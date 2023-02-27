Jacqueline Moore’s Book, "Little Girl Red," is a Relatable Tale of a Little Girl’s Experience with Being the Odd One Out & Finding a Little Ray of Light in Her Dark Days

Recent release “Little Girl Red,” from Page Publishing author Jacqueline Moore, is an endearing and relatable story of a little girl who was never truly seen. After being bullied and left out time and time again, she gets one little glimmer of kindness for just being herself.