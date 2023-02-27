Jacqueline Moore’s Book, "Little Girl Red," is a Relatable Tale of a Little Girl’s Experience with Being the Odd One Out & Finding a Little Ray of Light in Her Dark Days
Recent release “Little Girl Red,” from Page Publishing author Jacqueline Moore, is an endearing and relatable story of a little girl who was never truly seen. After being bullied and left out time and time again, she gets one little glimmer of kindness for just being herself.
Hollywood, CA, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jacqueline Moore, a woman who speaks her truth with a mission to make someone smile, has completed her new book, “Little Girl Red”: an empathetic story of a little girl who didn’t quite fit in.
Recalling her own childhood days of a wild imagination that often got her into trouble, Moore desired to create a story that made little girls like her feel seen.
Published by Page Publishing, Jacqueline Moore’s imaginative and relatable tale taps into the child in everyone who wanted nothing more than to fit in.
A coming-of-age story of a little black girl born poor, “Little Girl Red” tells of a girl, known as Peaches, who shares a small home with her six siblings, her nephew and her parents. Wearing hand-me-down clothes that were too big for her and being made fun of by her siblings and classmates, this odd-girl-out always seemed to be in some kind of trouble.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Girl Red” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Recalling her own childhood days of a wild imagination that often got her into trouble, Moore desired to create a story that made little girls like her feel seen.
Published by Page Publishing, Jacqueline Moore’s imaginative and relatable tale taps into the child in everyone who wanted nothing more than to fit in.
A coming-of-age story of a little black girl born poor, “Little Girl Red” tells of a girl, known as Peaches, who shares a small home with her six siblings, her nephew and her parents. Wearing hand-me-down clothes that were too big for her and being made fun of by her siblings and classmates, this odd-girl-out always seemed to be in some kind of trouble.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Girl Red” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories