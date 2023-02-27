Author Jeffrey Masterz’s New Book, "Blackmailed into Love," is a Steamy Tale of Sexual Awakening for a Bored and Repressed Woman in a Stale Marriage
Recent release “Blackmailed into Love,” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Masterz, is a carnal adventure introducing Ashley, a sexually stunted woman for whom physical intimacy is fraught with anxiety and shame. A new friend helps her overcome some of her issues, while a mysterious voyeur exerts a power over her that will change her life forever.
New York, NY, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Masterz, a married father of two, avid writer, and lifelong resident of western Massachusetts who has worked for many years in the service industry, has completed his new book, “Blackmailed into Love”: a gripping and potent work of erotic fiction that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
In a relationship devoid of love, empathy, and sometimes, basic communication, Ashley and Nate walk through married life single yet together. That’s until Ashley meets their beautiful neighbor, an artist named Gabriella. As time goes on, they both open up enough to where Gabby begins to address many of Ashley’s issues even though the counselor has her own set of problems. Much of the woman’s advice is delivered from a single, bitter woman who thinks all men cheat, and yet Ashley listens anyway knowing she needs to change her ways.
All is fine until Ashley is contacted by a person who has witnessed a night of conversation, porn, and the restrained embrace the two women shared. For fear that it would ruin their marriage and not wanting her to be the reason, Ashley opts to meet with the relentless blackmailer, only to find out that the terms are far beyond her comfort zone.
Ashley struggles to keep her sanity while she finds she is being lightly forced into submission. With it being her only viable way out, the prudish woman must make a decision knowing that it could make or break her entire world.
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Masterz’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid erotic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Blackmailed into Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In a relationship devoid of love, empathy, and sometimes, basic communication, Ashley and Nate walk through married life single yet together. That’s until Ashley meets their beautiful neighbor, an artist named Gabriella. As time goes on, they both open up enough to where Gabby begins to address many of Ashley’s issues even though the counselor has her own set of problems. Much of the woman’s advice is delivered from a single, bitter woman who thinks all men cheat, and yet Ashley listens anyway knowing she needs to change her ways.
All is fine until Ashley is contacted by a person who has witnessed a night of conversation, porn, and the restrained embrace the two women shared. For fear that it would ruin their marriage and not wanting her to be the reason, Ashley opts to meet with the relentless blackmailer, only to find out that the terms are far beyond her comfort zone.
Ashley struggles to keep her sanity while she finds she is being lightly forced into submission. With it being her only viable way out, the prudish woman must make a decision knowing that it could make or break her entire world.
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Masterz’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid erotic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Blackmailed into Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories