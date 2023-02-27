Author Jeffrey Masterz’s New Book, "Blackmailed into Love," is a Steamy Tale of Sexual Awakening for a Bored and Repressed Woman in a Stale Marriage

Recent release “Blackmailed into Love,” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Masterz, is a carnal adventure introducing Ashley, a sexually stunted woman for whom physical intimacy is fraught with anxiety and shame. A new friend helps her overcome some of her issues, while a mysterious voyeur exerts a power over her that will change her life forever.