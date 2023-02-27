Author Bo Brumble’s New Book, "Boxing Still Matters: Prizefighting in the Modern Era 1981-2021," Discusses the Riveting History of Boxing in the Modern Age
Recent release “Boxing Still Matters: Prizefighting in the Modern Era 1981-2021,” from Page Publishing author Bo Brumble, is an extensive look at the last forty years of boxing's history in America and how the sport has changed and grown. Reviewing each decade at a time, Brumble explores the biggest names in the field and reveals how each new major fighter has paved the way for the next.
Santa Fe, NM, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bo Brumble has completed his new book, “Boxing Still Matters: Prizefighting in the Modern Era 1981-2021”: a comprehensive overview of the largest fights and biggest names in American boxing over the last four decades.
“Having published ‘When Boxing Mattered,’ a book covering the years 1880 to 1980, I now turn my attention to the professional boxing history of the last forty years—the period from 1981 to 2022, the present time as I write this,” writes Brumble. “Since this is really a continuation of my first book, it is called ‘Boxing Still Matters,’ It is, in effect, volume 2 of the former. Professional boxing has gone from first or second place in popularity with sports fans and now ranks behind NFL Football, Major League Baseball, NBA Basketball, ice hockey, and soccer. Boxing still comes in a strong sixth place and even higher when exceptional boxers perform on pay-per-view. So I could say boxing still matters. There are just a lot more distractions filling up the sporting scene now.”
Brumble continues, “There have been so many great fights and great fighters between 1981 and 2021, I cannot list them all, but I will try to get as many of them as I can in the same format I used in ‘When Boxing Mattered.’ In other words, I dedicate two or three chapters to a decade and cover each weight class during that decade. I hope to educate and inspire in the course of the book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bo Brumble’s insightful and thoroughly researched work provides fans of boxing the chance to discover how the sport has transformed within just the last forty years, and the progression of each champion from one generation to the next. Through his writings, Brumble brings boxing to life, transporting readers directly into the ring to experience the action and excitement all for themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Boxing Still Matters: Prizefighting in the Modern Era 1981-2021” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Having published ‘When Boxing Mattered,’ a book covering the years 1880 to 1980, I now turn my attention to the professional boxing history of the last forty years—the period from 1981 to 2022, the present time as I write this,” writes Brumble. “Since this is really a continuation of my first book, it is called ‘Boxing Still Matters,’ It is, in effect, volume 2 of the former. Professional boxing has gone from first or second place in popularity with sports fans and now ranks behind NFL Football, Major League Baseball, NBA Basketball, ice hockey, and soccer. Boxing still comes in a strong sixth place and even higher when exceptional boxers perform on pay-per-view. So I could say boxing still matters. There are just a lot more distractions filling up the sporting scene now.”
Brumble continues, “There have been so many great fights and great fighters between 1981 and 2021, I cannot list them all, but I will try to get as many of them as I can in the same format I used in ‘When Boxing Mattered.’ In other words, I dedicate two or three chapters to a decade and cover each weight class during that decade. I hope to educate and inspire in the course of the book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bo Brumble’s insightful and thoroughly researched work provides fans of boxing the chance to discover how the sport has transformed within just the last forty years, and the progression of each champion from one generation to the next. Through his writings, Brumble brings boxing to life, transporting readers directly into the ring to experience the action and excitement all for themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Boxing Still Matters: Prizefighting in the Modern Era 1981-2021” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories