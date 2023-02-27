Author Lucy Garrett’s New Book, "Poetry and Pleasantry," is a Lighthearted Yet Poignant Collection of Poetry and Prose for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Poetry and Pleasantry,” from Page Publishing author Lucy Garrett, is a volume of poetry inspired by family, faith, and the vicissitudes of human life.
Rio Rancho, NM, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lucy Garrett, an avid writer who was raised in Virginia, where she launched her literary career writing poems for her school newspaper, went on to participate in writing contests with the International Society of Poets, and presently lives in New Mexico with her husband, Daniel, has completed her new book, “Poetry and Pleasantry”: an evocative work offering poetry and prose touching on universal themes of interest to readers in all phases of life.
The author shares, “This book is compiled of various types of poems intended to hold the interest of various readers. Happy poems, sad poems, religious poems, poems to make you think of life’s tiresome journey from education to little kids’ poems. Poems for future thought to create mental growth and development of curious minds. Daydreamers and idle timer poems. In addition to poetry I’ve included some childhood memories to grab your thoughts. Pleasant reading.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lucy Garrett’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Poetry and Pleasantry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
