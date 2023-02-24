Katie’s Pizza is Hiring, Looking to Fill More Than 100 New Jobs for Its Ballpark Village Location
St. Louis, MO, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, a family-owned and award-winning Italian restaurant and bar, is hiring more than 100 employees for its third and largest location in Missouri. This location in Ballpark Village is currently under development at 751 Clark Street and is set to open in early 2023.
“We are looking for team members who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, all while creating positive guest experiences,” said Katie Collier, the Owner of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. “This is a healthy, stable workplace, and we offer competitive salaries and opportunities for growth.”
Part-time and full-time opportunities are available, with positions for managers, servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, and support staff. Benefits include health insurance for full-time employees, vacation days, paid time off, a flexible work schedule, and more.
Job fairs will take place Tuesday, February 28, from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Budweiser Brew House in Ballpark Village and Monday, March 6, from 8 am to 5 pm at Katie’s Pizza’s Rock Hill location, with no appointment needed. Interested candidates can also apply in person at the Town and Country or Rock Hill location or email their resumes to katiescustomerservice@gmail.com.
About Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
“We are looking for team members who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, all while creating positive guest experiences,” said Katie Collier, the Owner of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. “This is a healthy, stable workplace, and we offer competitive salaries and opportunities for growth.”
Part-time and full-time opportunities are available, with positions for managers, servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, and support staff. Benefits include health insurance for full-time employees, vacation days, paid time off, a flexible work schedule, and more.
Job fairs will take place Tuesday, February 28, from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Budweiser Brew House in Ballpark Village and Monday, March 6, from 8 am to 5 pm at Katie’s Pizza’s Rock Hill location, with no appointment needed. Interested candidates can also apply in person at the Town and Country or Rock Hill location or email their resumes to katiescustomerservice@gmail.com.
About Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Contact
Katie's Pizza & Pasta OsteriaContact
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
Categories