Frontières Announces Debut Album "La Trilogie"
Frontières is ready to make noise on the metalcore scene with their first EP "Origine," and their first single set to be released on March 8 and April 14, 2023, respectively. The band promises to offer a unique experience to fans with their trilogy of EPs and the main full-length album. Stay tuned.
Quebec City, Canada, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Quebec-based metalcore band Frontières is pleased to announce the release of their first full-length album titled "La Trilogie." The album will be interspersed with the release of a trilogy of three EPs, released on three different occasions. The first EP, "Origine," will be available on all digital platforms starting on April 14, 2023, while on March 8, 2023, the release of the first single "Mirage" with guest appearance by Lochie Keogh of Alpha Wolf is scheduled.
"La Trilogie" represents a significant step forward for Frontières, a band that has captured the attention of metalcore enthusiasts worldwide thanks notably to their singles “Run” and “Timeless” which showcase their ability to combine both aggressive and melodic music. The album was self-recorded and self-produced with bassist Joel Lord.
The album contains new original songs that range from electrifying aggressiveness to epic melancholy. Frontières' goal with this album is to convey strong emotions to their fans and leave a lasting imprint on the metalcore scene.
Singer Yannick Lehoux commented: "We're really excited to present our music to the world with this debut album. We're very grateful for the support of our fans and can't wait to share this new music with them."
